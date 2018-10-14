News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Nomads through to IRN-BRU Cup last eight after battling win in Deeside

Published: Sunday, Oct 14th, 2018
Connah’s Quay Nomads battled their way through to the Quarterfinals of the IRN-BRU Cup in tough conditions at the Deeside Stadium on Saturday night.

The tail end of Storm Callum played havoc in a match which saw two Coleraine players sent-off.

The Bannsiders had the better of the first half but both sides had chances, Jay Owen shot over the bar for Nomads while Coleraine had a penalty appeal turned down.

Nomads boss Andy Morrison changed the shape at half time and on 61 minutes George Horan headed the opener from a monster of a throw in by Andy Owens.

Lowry saw red four minutes later for a second bookable offence, it went from bad to worse for Coleraine as captain Stephen O’Donnell was given a straight red on 68 minutes after fouling Andy Owens who through on goal.

The win was confirmed in the third minute of added as Owens slid in to score from close range.

Picture: NCN media

