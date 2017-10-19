'I told Government repeatedly cuts to number of police on streets will result in crime rising' says David Hanson MP

Latest crime data published today shows crime has risen by 7% in North Wales during the 12 months to June 2017.

There were 42,470 crimes recorded by police officers in North Wales within the period up from 39,691 in 2016.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows a 13% increase in all police-recorded offences across England and Wales.

In the North Wales force area Sex Offences are up by 27%, Domestic Burglary has risen by 25% while Stalking and Harassment related offences have increased by 23%.

David Hanson – MP for Delyn and former Police Minister – said he was concerned by the dramatic rise in crime within the North Wales police force area.

The force has witnessed the highest percentage rise in violence against the person in the whole of Wales, closely followed by Dyfed-Powys and South Wales on 18%.

John Flatley, ONS Crime Statistician said;

“While improvements made by police forces in recording crime are still a factor in the increase, we judge that there have been genuine increases in crime – particularly in some of the low incidence but more harmful categories.

Police figures cannot provide a good measure of all crime in society, since we know that a large volume of it never comes to their attention. The recent increases in recorded crime need to be seen in the context of the overall decline in crime indicated by the Crime Survey of England and Wales.”

Mr Hanson says North Wales Police has seen budgets slashed by £4.3m since 2010 and 138 Police Officers have had to be lost to try and cope with the loss of revenue.

Nationally the number of attacks on police officers has also increased from 15,510 in 2010/11 to 16,530 in 2016/17.

Police force numbers have been cut by 18,991 between that time indicating that the rise in attacks on police officers is more dramatic than first thought.

David Hanson MP said:

“Since it became clear that the Government were to cut the policing budget by such a drastic amount I have been campaigning against it. As a former Police Minister I told the Government repeatedly that if the number of police on our streets is cut crime will rise. Again and again they ignored calls from MPs, and pressed ahead with cuts.

In the 2010-15 Parliament, I campaigned with police officers under the banner ‘enough is enough’. The inability, or more likely unwillingness, of the Government to reverse their disastrous policy has resulted in further police officer cuts in North Wales – so far 138 officers lost – and we now have seen crime rising by 7% in one year.

“What I find most concerning is the 27% increase in sexual offences. Our police are working tirelessly with an ever decreasing pool of resources. I praise them for their dedication but they will continue to be stretched because of the loss of £4.3m in the budget.”

National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Crime Recording & Statistics, Chief Constable Bill Skelly said:

“Today’s ONS figures show a 13% rise in police-recorded crime and worrying double-digit increases in violent crimes. I want to reassure people reading this news that the police service continues to do all it can to reduce harm in our communities.

Policing is now facing a serious challenge – rising crime that’s more complex in nature, an unprecedented terror threat, real term funding cuts to forces and officers at 1985 levels. We continue to talk with the Government about these issues.”