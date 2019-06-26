News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Hundreds turn out for tennis at Hawarden Community Tennis Club Open Day

Published: Wednesday, Jun 26th, 2019
More than 210 kids turned out for the Tennis Open day at the courts at Gladstone playing fields in Hawarden on Saturday, 22nd June.
 
Prior to the day, over 1100 kids enjoyed taster sessions at their school delivered by the club’s head coach Mike Herd and his team.
 
The open day was packed with fun, activities, tennis coaching, games and exercise – just a flavour of the full range of coaching courses available to the local community at the club.
 
For those wishing to get involved and try tennis for the first time, “Tennis for Kids’ is an initiative from the LTA which offers six tennis lessons, a tennis racket, personalised t-shirt and balls for under £30. Courses at the club have been filling up quickly, but more Tennis for Kids courses are becoming available all the time.
 
“Hawarden Community Council have been instrumental in helping to support the tennis club to get off the ground.
 
My team and I have attended many of the local schools around Hawarden to raise awareness of the club’s coaching activities, and the uptake has been amazing.
 
The LTA through Tennis Wales have also offered their support with part matched funding for the repainting of two of the four courts.
 
We have a tennis coaching schedule for 2019 and beyond – maybe we’ll find the next And Murray or Johanna Konta!”

If you would like more information about the club and tennis coaching available, please visit www.mikeherdtennis.co.uk or find Mike Herd Tennis on Facebook. 

