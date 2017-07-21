Delays between Shotton to Bidston due to a fallen tree on the track

There are ‘severe delays’ and cancellations this afternoon for passengers travelling between Shotton to Bidston due to a fallen tree on the track.

Arriva Trains Wales say:

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or terminated at and started back from Shotton. All stations between Shotton and Bidston will not be served. Disruption is expected until 4pm say Arriva. Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Bidston and Shotton in both directions until further notice. Supplied by Pats Coaches.

Network rail engineers are currently on scene.

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. keep your ticket to accompany any claim.

For more information please visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.