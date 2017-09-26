Deeside MP “pleased” with Welsh Government’s Deeside Corridor announcement

Mark Tami MP pleased with Welsh Government’s Deeside Corridor announcement

The Welsh Government have decided what route they will use when the £200 million development of the Deeside Corridor begins.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates AM, announced today that they intend to push on with the red route to improve the A494/A55.

Mark Tami MP, who came out in favour of the red route – that goes over the Flintshire Bridge, welcomed the decision.

Mark Tami said;

“I am pleased with today’s announcement. I came out in favour of the red route during the election because I felt the impact the blue route would have on my constituents would have been detrimental.

“It took a lot of deliberation before coming out in favour of the red route. Mainly because of the impact the red route could potentially have on the environment as I am always a keen supporter of environmentally friendly initiatives, both locally and in Parliament.

“However, having spoken to numerous constituents, whose livelihoods would have been affected by the blue route, I felt it was only appropriate that I supported the route that had the least impact on my constituents.

“Of course this decision will not please everybody as there was always going to be winners and losers whatever route was chosen. It now must be a priority to improve the Deeside Corridor as efficiently as possible whilst taking into consideration all concerns that were highlighted during the consultation process.”