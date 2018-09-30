Deeside gears up ahead of Wales Rally GB

The road signs are out, the teams are arriving, Deeside is gearing up for this year’s Wales Rally GB.

The rally service park, located next to Toyota UK’s engine manufacturing plant on Deeside Industrial Park, will once again play host to the world championship event.

Globe-trotting rally teams have started to arrive at the Deeside Rally Village site which will be ‘base’ for crews and drivers during the four-day event.

Fans will be able to watch the crews bring their cars in to be repaired and serviced in their dedicated service areas as well as enjoy the on-site activities including big screens and commentary, the catering village and merchandise stands.

Deeside Rally Village will be open:

Thursday 4th October 09:00 – 22:00

Friday 5th October 09:00 – 22:00

Saturday 6th October 09:00 – 23:00

Sunday 7th October CLOSED

(Admission is free of charge)

More than 150 competitors will be based in the Deeside Rally Village with those contesting round 11 of this year’s 13 round FIA World Rally Championship facing 23 speed tests totalling nearly 200 miles spread over four days of epic high-speed action.

Billed as a blockbuster, the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB gets blasts off under the lights at the Tir Prince Raceway on Thursday evening and concludes with the history-making Great Orme Llandudno Street Stage on Sunday morning – the first time World Championship motorsport has ever been seen on closed roads in Great Britain.

The rally brought in more than 100,000 spectators to North Wales last year, it’s worth an estimated £10m to the economy.

A key component to this year’s new rally route is a Friday set entirely in north Wales, bringing the incredible World Rally Championship within easy reach of fans in cities such as Liverpool and Manchester.

The day’s itinerary features four venues either side of a lunchtime return to the Deeside Rally Village giving visitors a wonderful opportunity to see close up the expert technical teams servicing their cars.

One of the day’s highlights will be the new Slate Mountain special stage set high up in Snowdonia which crews will tackle twice in quick succession serving up a double dose of WRC thrills and spills.

SUPER SATURDAY IN MID WALES

‘Super Saturday’ is so named as it not only features the most competitive mileage but is also set in the legendary rallying heartlands of mid Wales close to Machynlleth and Aberystwyth.

All the classics are included – Myherin, Hafren, Dyfi, Gartheiniog and Dyfnant – as well as a visit to the always popular Sweet Lamb complex close to Llanidloes where spectators are treated to jumps, water splashes and live commentary.

GRAND FINALE ON THE STREETS OF LLANDUDNO

With Wales celebrating its ‘Year of the Sea’, there could be no more appropriate finale to the 2018 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB than the ground-breaking Great Orme Llandudno Street Stage.

Making history, for the first time in Great Britain, streets in the town are being closed to host World Championship motor sport – the WRC finale coming at the climax of a full weekend’s family entertainment in the famous north Wales resort town.

Ensuring everyone can savour the milestone occasion, public admission is free… though grandstand and hospitality upgrades are available for those wanting even better vantage points.

Sunday also sees two new speed tests in Snowdonia one of which – Gwydir, close to Betws-y-Coed – acts as the event’s critical Power Stage. This offers the fastest five drivers extra championship points which could prove pivotal in this year’s edge-of-the-seat title race.