Councils support for White Ribbon Campaign to end violence against women

Flintshire County Council has shown it’s support for the White Ribbon Campaign to end violence against women.

Council members and officers have been wearing white ribbons to promote awareness of the campaign, which aims to eliminate all forms of violence against women.

White Ribbon UK was founded in 2005, and is part of the global movement to end male violence against women.

The emphasis is on promoting conversations between men and boys to challenge those male cultures that lead to harassment, abuse and violence.

Colin Everett, Chief Executive, said:

“The UN officially recognises 25 November as International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The White Ribbon is a symbol of hope for a world where women and girls can live free from the fear of violence. Wearing a white ribbon is a great way to show support for this campaign.”

“Flintshire has been a keen supporter of this cause for many years, and is accredited by the White Ribbon Campaign for the work they do.”

Andrew Farrow, Chief Officer – Planning, Environment and Economy, added:

“Flintshire County Council is wholly committed to the White Ribbon Campaign and it is important that, as an organisation, we help to raise awareness by demonstrating our commitment and support activities around this important time of year.”

Connah’s Quay town councillors and members of the Deeside based Domestic Abuse Safety Unit tied white ribbons to a tree in the town on Monday to raise awareness of the campaign.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or sexual violence, please contact the Live Fear Free Helpline on 0808 80 10 800.