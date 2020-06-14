Cars ‘written off’ and house badly damaged following a collision in Saltney in the early hours of this morning

Three cars have been ‘written off’ and a house badly damaged following a collision in Saltney in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Boundary Lane at around 3.15am when the driver of a black Volvo collided with parked cars.

Police closed the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

According to local residents, the driver fled the scene following the crash, thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.





The impact of the collision forced one of the parked cars into the wall of the house causing extensive damage.

Two Cheshire fire crews were sent to the scene, structural engineer were also called to inspect the damage to the house.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said:

“Fire crews responded to deal with a road traffic collision in the early hours of the morning. It involved two saloon cars, and a further car parked in front of a terraced house.

The impact had pushed the parked car into the wall of the house.

No-one was injured in the collision, and the gas and electrics were isolated in the house while the recovery took place.

The vehicles were made safe, and a structural engineer was called to inspect the damage to the house, The crews were in attendance for around an hour.”

Local resident Ashley Jones said it’s the seventh collision outside his house in the six years he has lived there.

Mr Jones said he has contacted the council four times about dangerous stretch of road and has been told a speed awareness assessment has taken place and no further action is required.

He said. “I’ve personally contacted the council multiple times as has my partner and keep being told they’ve held a speed awareness assessment on Boundary Lane.

I’ve a little daughter and many on the row of houses here have kids. Is it going to take one of them to die for anyone to do anything?

I’m going to raise this with the local MP and both Chester and Flintshire council.”

Flintshire County councillor for Saltney Stonebridge, Veronica Gay, said a speeding petition was submitted in January but “still no action plan agreed by Flintshire council or to help reduce speeding in the area – residents deserve better.

Saltney Town Council cancelled meeting with Flintshire council in April due to Covid but there was absolutely no excuse not to hold it remotely inviting interested parties.”

Police have been approached for a comment.