Two arrested in Deeside for drug driving offences on first day of police Christmas crackdown

Police in Deeside said they made two arrested last night for drug driving offences.

The arrests came on the first day of the annual Christmas Drink and Drug Driving Campaign which aims to catch people who risk their life and the lives of others by getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

The month-long operation against driving under the influence began on Wednesday, December 1.

Officers across North Wales are using “intelligence-led tactics and local knowledge of hotspots to detect people who are driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the festive period.”

Police said they made arrests in Connah’s Quay for alleged offences, a spokesperson said:

“Overnight we arrested two people on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.”

“Both were stopped near the Dock Road/Mold Road area of Connah’s Quay.”

“We also had positive results during stop searches in the Connah’s Quay area where cannabis was found, seized and will be sent for destruction.”

On the Christmas Drink and Drug Driving Campaign, Superintendent Simon Barrasford,North WalesPolice said: “As the festive season gets underway we are reminding drivers of the dangers and consequences of getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Units, Safer Neighbourhood Teams and the Special Constabulary will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week and anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs should know that we will be out and about waiting for them.”

If you have concerns about anybody they believe to be driving under the influence are asked to contact police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing an imminent danger) or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

