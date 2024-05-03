Police hunt fraudster with links to Flintshire who conned Chester couple out of £350,000

Cheshire Constabulary is appealing to the public to assist in locating Damien Tideswell, 42, who is wanted for defrauding a Chester couple out of £350,000.

Tideswell, who is from Hale Drive, Liverpool, and has links to Flintshire, failed to appear for his scheduled sentencing at Chester Crown Court on Thursday, May 2.

The large-scale fraud, totalling £360,200, came to light under Operation Gains, initiated by Cheshire Police in July 2021 following a complaint from the victimised couple.

They reported that Tideswell, a once trusted friend, claimed he had £3.5 million in overseas accounts that had been frozen by HMRC.

He convinced the couple to lend him money to settle a supposed fine, promising to repay the borrowed amount with additional funds once his accounts were accessible.

However, Tideswell did not repay any part of the funds and continuously solicited more money from them.

Tideswell, described as a white male, approximately 6’3″ tall with a heavy build, brown eyes, and short dark brown hair, had previously admitted to the two counts of fraud at a hearing on March 7.

He was released on bail and was due to appear at Chester Crown Court on Thursday, May 2, to be sentenced for two counts of fraud, but did not attend his hearing.

Anyone who sees him should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting 24000403304, or report it via the website.

Alternatively, information regarding Tideswell’s whereabouts can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.