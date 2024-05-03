Volunteers thanked for two decades of National Cycle Network maintenance around Deeside

A team of dedicated volunteers has been thanked for 20 years of looking after and maintaining the National Cycle Network around the Deeside area.

The Sustrans North-East Wales Volunteers group has been active for the last two decades, keeping National Cycle Network routes 5, 568, and 84 clean and clear for everyone to enjoy.

Their tireless efforts to improve the area around the paths have involved removing tonnes of litter, planting thousands of trees, and ensuring the nearby wildlife is cared for.

Originally formed by a group of friends, they come together through a love of cycling and a shared desire to enhance routes in their region.

The group has developed a strong identity that supports long-time members and welcomes new ones.

For the celebration event, the group was joined at their main work site on Deeside by Sustrans Cymru and England North colleagues during one of their weekly workdays, to showcase the habitat creation they have accomplished over the last 20 years.

To mark the occasion, founding members Graham, John, Peter, and David – all of whom are still active with the group – joined Sustrans Cymru Director, Christine Boston, to plant a commemorative tree.

Christine mentioned that the group members’ time and energy have “transformed an area of wasteland, surrounded by old railway workings, into a flourishing wildlife haven with woodland, meadow, and orchard areas.”

“A collective fountain of local history as well, they have turned the former site of bygone industry into a green space that’s constantly being developed with local nature in mind.”

“Hundreds of metres of hedges have been planted, ponds have been dug, and they still have plans and an appetite for more enhancements.”

“The longevity of the group is testament to the commitment and enthusiasm of all members and the strong relationships, based on respect and humour, they have built over the years.”

Christine said: “On behalf of everyone at Sustrans, we want to say a massive thank you to all those who are and have been a part of this amazing, committed, and dedicated group – here’s to the next 20 years!”