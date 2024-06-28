Traffic Wales to investigate how video of A55 crash was shared on social media

Traffic Wales is “urgently investigating” how footage of a crash on the A55 ended up on social media.

A section of the dual carriageway at Llanfairfechan was closed for several hours yesterday after a collision involving a car towing a caravan and a lorry.

Emergency services attended and a crane was brought in to help with the recovery as large delays were reported in the area.

What appears to be CCTV footage has since been shared on the likes of Twitter and TikTok showing the car and caravan careering over a roundabout before colliding with the lorry.

One such post was shared by former North Wales Live employee Aaran Lennox, now a self-described “media personality”.

Another was by a TikTok account called “What’s Next”, which largely shares videos of lorries.

North.Wales decided to query the origin of the footage after noting it appeared to be a video recording of a computer screen displaying the URL of an internal platform used by Traffic Wales.

The software is used by the Welsh Government’s traffic information service to monitor the many cameras along the A55 and other major routes in Wales.

While the injuries sustained in the incident were thankfully minor, a number of people expressed their concern about the footage making its way into the public domain.

Posting on X/Twitter, Lee Kennedy said: “Don’t agree with that being on social media! No thought given to those involved! Shame on you! And shame on those reposting it!”

We subsequently contacted the Welsh Government to see if they were aware of the issue.

A spokesperson said: “Traffic Wales are urgently investigating how the footage was released and we would urge people not to share the images on social media.”

At the time of publishing this article, the footage can still be accessed in several locations.

(First reported on North.Wales)