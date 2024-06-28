Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 28th Jun 2024

Traffic Wales to investigate how video of A55 crash was shared on social media

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Traffic Wales is “urgently investigating” how footage of a crash on the A55 ended up on social media.

A section of the dual carriageway at Llanfairfechan was closed for several hours yesterday after a collision involving a car towing a caravan and a lorry.

Emergency services attended and a crane was brought in to help with the recovery as large delays were reported in the area.

What appears to be CCTV footage has since been shared on the likes of Twitter and TikTok showing the car and caravan careering over a roundabout before colliding with the lorry.

One such post was shared by former North Wales Live employee Aaran Lennox, now a self-described “media personality”.

Another was by a TikTok account called “What’s Next”, which largely shares videos of lorries.

North.Wales decided to query the origin of the footage after noting it appeared to be a video recording of a computer screen displaying the URL of an internal platform used by Traffic Wales.

The software is used by the Welsh Government’s traffic information service to monitor the many cameras along the A55 and other major routes in Wales.

While the injuries sustained in the incident were thankfully minor, a number of people expressed their concern about the footage making its way into the public domain.

Posting on X/Twitter, Lee Kennedy said: “Don’t agree with that being on social media! No thought given to those involved! Shame on you! And shame on those reposting it!”

We subsequently contacted the Welsh Government to see if they were aware of the issue.

A spokesperson said: “Traffic Wales are urgently investigating how the footage was released and we would urge people not to share the images on social media.”

At the time of publishing this article, the footage can still be accessed in several locations.

(First reported on North.Wales)

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Ibiza amongst this summer’s cheapest last-minute holiday destinations, Which? reveals
  • New tissue facility proposed on Deeside Industrial Park to reduce reliance on EU imports
  • Flintshire homebuilder secures 12th consecutive health and safety award

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Ibiza amongst this summer’s cheapest last-minute holiday destinations, Which? reveals

    News

    New tissue facility proposed on Deeside Industrial Park to reduce reliance on EU imports

    Flintshire

    Flintshire homebuilder secures 12th consecutive health and safety award

    News

    Headed to Glasto? How to stay healthy in the festival heat

    News

    Mold Museum reopens after £360,000 refurbishment

    News

    Farmers urged to secure GPS systems amid rising thefts in North Wales and Cheshire

    News

    Police renew appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Queensferry

    News

    Calls for local ownership of renewable energy profits in Wales

    News

    UKHSA: E. coli advice issued amid rise in cases and one death

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn