GOV.UK App trial launched to simplify public service access

A trial version of the GOV.UK App has been released today, offering smartphone users a way to access government services through a personalised home page.

The app, available in public beta, lets users select the government services they want to prioritise, such as childcare payments, travel advice, business support, or care services.

It aims to provide direct access to these services without needing to navigate multiple websites.

The GOV.UK website receives around 88 million visits each month from people accessing government information and completing tasks.

The app aims to provide a mobile-friendly alternative to the website by organising services around major life events and personal circumstances.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Our new GOV.UK App shows for the first time how this government is overhauling taxpayer-funded services as we deliver on our Plan for Change.

By putting public services in your pocket, we will do away with clunky paper forms and hours spent on hold, so you can immediately get the information you need and continue on with the rest of your day.”

The current app allows users to view information, request support, or update details related to various government departments.

The homepage can be customised to include topics such as benefits, business, care, driving and transport, employment, health and disability, money and tax, parenting and guardianship, retirement, studying and training, and travel.

Later this year, the app will add GOV.UK Chat, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot intended to help users find answers to detailed government service questions more quickly.

The chatbot will draw on information from the extensive GOV.UK website, which has more than 700,000 pages.

Future developments will focus on enabling users to apply for and manage government benefits through the app and receive personalised notifications for tasks like MOT renewals or passport updates.

The app is part of a wider digital strategy that includes GOV.UK Wallet, which will launch later this year.

The wallet will hold digital versions of government documents, beginning with a Veterans’ Card and a pilot digital driving licence for proving age when purchasing restricted items.

GOV.UK One Login technology, used by the app, aims to simplify access by allowing a single login across multiple government services, potentially including facial ID authentication.

The GOV.UK App public beta is available from 1 July in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News