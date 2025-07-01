Senedd to vote on visitor tax to support Wales tourism

The Senedd is set to vote on legislation that would allow local councils in Wales to introduce a visitor levy on overnight stays to support the tourism sector.

The Visitor Accommodation (Register and Levy) Etc. (Wales) Bill, reaching its third stage on 1 July 2025, proposes a small additional charge on overnight stays in visitor accommodation.

The money raised would be reinvested in local tourism activity and infrastructure.

Under the Bill, councils can choose to introduce the levy following consultation with their communities and businesses.

People staying in hostels or campsites aged 18 and over would pay 75p per night, while other types of accommodation would be charged £1.30 per person per night.

The Bill has been amended to exempt under-18s from paying the levy when staying in hostels or campsites.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said: “The visitor levy is a small contribution that could make a big difference if councils choose to introduce it in their local areas. We think it is fair visitors contribute towards local facilities, helping to fund infrastructure and services integral to their experience.”

Visitor levies are common internationally, and the Welsh Government hopes the scheme will benefit local communities, tourists, and businesses.

Alongside the levy, the Welsh Government is investing more than £70 million in the tourism sector this year, including:

Over £15 million for Visit Wales’ budget

A £50 million Wales Tourism Investment Fund

£5 million to help tourism businesses improve visitor experience

£1 million for weather-proofing grants

The Bill also establishes a register for visitor accommodation providers in Wales, who must register regardless of whether the levy is implemented in their area.

Other changes include charging the levy on departure rather than arrival and extending the period for claiming repayments to three months after the end of the stay.

Local authorities introducing the levy would be required to set up a Visitor Forum to involve local businesses and communities in deciding how levy revenues are spent.

The Bill is now under full Senedd consideration and may be amended by members before becoming law.

