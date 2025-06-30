Former Sealand Road Argos to become Chester’s newest gym with top facilities

A new JD Gym, part of a national chain, is set to open this autumn at Unit 6, Greyhound Retail Park in Chester, in the former Argos store.

The gym will have two floors, including a newly built mezzanine level.

The ground floor will provide facilities for weight training with dumbbells, bars, plates, and over 20 adjustable benches.

It will also include plate-loaded equipment from brands such as Hammer Strength and Exigo, alongside multiple cable machines.

A central Eleiko functional rig will provide space for hybrid and functional training.

The gym will also feature five lifting platforms and a double sled track for strength and conditioning exercises.

The upper floor will contain cardio machines including treadmills, bikes, stair climbers, and rowers, as well as resistance machines with pin-selected weights and additional cable stations.

There will be a dedicated glute area with specialist machines targeting the lower body.

Facilities will include changing rooms with showers, lockers, hair dryers, and saunas.

Planning documents submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council confirm the unit can operate as a Class E gymnasium with an ancillary café.

A Certificate of Lawfulness has been requested to confirm that no further planning permission is required to operate the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including public holidays.

This position is based on a long history of permitted use at the site and the scope of Class E commercial uses introduced in 2020, which covers retail, fitness, and other business services.

Early-bird membership is available at £5 for the first month and £26.99 per month thereafter, with no contract or joining fee.

More here: www.jdgyms.co.uk/about-jd-gyms-chester/

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

