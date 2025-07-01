Cheshire police arrest three senior health officials over Lucy Letby case

Three former members of the senior leadership team at the Countess of Chester Hospital have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, Cheshire Police confirmed today, Tuesday, July 1.

The suspects, who were part of the hospital’s senior leadership between 2015 and 2016, are being questioned in connection with the investigation following nurse Lucy Letby’s conviction.

Letby was jailed for murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill seven others while working in the hospital’s neonatal unit during the same period.

Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries, on Monday 30th June three individuals who were part of the senior leadership team at the CoCH in 2015-2016, were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.”

The three people have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

The police inquiry began after Letby’s conviction, initially focusing on possible corporate manslaughter by the hospital, but later widened to examine individual gross negligence manslaughter offences.

Cheshire Police said the case does not have any impact on Letby’s 2023 convictions for murder and attempted murder, according to the BBC.

