Flintshire North police tackle dangerous driving with joint patrols

Officers from Flintshire North have been conducting joint high-visibility patrols with the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit across the district.

During the patrols, one person was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, and a vehicle was seized for being uninsured.

Police say targeted patrols in areas of concern will continue throughout the week.

In a post on social media, the Flintshire North policing team said:

“Flintshire North officers joined up with NWP Roads Policing Unit yesterday on high visibility patrols across the district. Unfortunately, one person was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and a car seized for having no insurance. Targeted patrols in areas of concern will continue this week. If you have concerns about anyone driving dangerously or illegally, please contact us via our website or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

