RSPCA Cymru reports rise in summer animal cruelty in Wales

New figures from RSPCA Cymru reveal a 4% increase in reports of animal cruelty during the summer months across Wales, with 1,884 calls made to the charity’s emergency line in June, July, and August 2024. This follows a gradual rise over recent years, with 1,807 calls in 2023 and 1,699 in 2021.

The charity’s latest statistics, released as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign, show 13 of Wales’ 22 local authorities recorded an increase in cruelty reports during last summer.

Among the areas with the highest numbers were Cardiff with 182 calls, Rhondda Cynon Taf (174), Carmarthenshire (136), Caerphilly (118), and Swansea (115). Flintshire and other North East Wales areas contributed to the overall rise, reflecting concerns closer to home.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Cooper said: “It is always very distressing to think that people may be taking pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals.”

The charity highlighted several cases from across Wales, including severe abuse of domestic pets and wildlife offences. One notable case involved a kitten suffering serious head and spinal injuries believed to be caused by physical abuse. The kitten was later rehomed after its owner was prosecuted.

The surge in cruelty reports is partly linked to the increase in pet ownership following the Covid pandemic, as well as longer summer days when more people are outside and likely to witness abuse.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs commented: “We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line. Sadly the summer months tend to be when these reports peak. Many animals are broken by violence – not just physically but mentally – and our dedicated teams work tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate them.”

The charity has launched a new video narrated by singer and ITV judge Alesha Dixon, featuring rescued animals who have found new homes after suffering abuse.

She said: “The RSPCA’s rescue and rehabilitation work gives victims of cruelty another chance of a happy life.”

The RSPCA is appealing for public support to continue its vital work rescuing animals and bringing abusers to justice. The charity’s Summer Cruelty Appeal can be supported at rspca.org.uk/endcruelty.

