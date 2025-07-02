Unite rejects NHS pay award in Wales amid strike threat

Unite members working in the Welsh NHS have overwhelmingly rejected a recent pay award, with 87% voting against the offer and signalling their readiness to take strike action.

The union, which represents a large portion of frontline NHS workers in Wales, has called on the Welsh government to reopen pay negotiations.

If talks do not begin, Unite has warned it will move to initiate a formal industrial action ballot.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The government in Wales needs to address critical problems now. And the biggest is the pay and conditions of frontline workers without whom the NHS cannot survive. Workers cannot wait any longer for decent pay and better conditions.”

Unite lead health officer for Wales Paul Seppman added:“Morale in the NHS in Wales is at rock bottom. For over a decade staff have seen real terms cuts to their salaries and simply cannot take any more. The Welsh government must act now to rectify this situation.”

The union’s members have expressed particular concern about ambulance services, where Unite has high membership, with strikes potentially impacting a range of NHS services across the country.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News