Cheshire and North Wales Police Dog Unit pay tribute to PD Toro

Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs have announced with sadness the passing of PD Toro, a much-loved police dog who served alongside PC Chris McDonough.

Toro had been facing medical issues and passed away with his handler by his side.

During his career, Toro played a key role in locating hundreds of suspects and missing people.

In 2022, Toro and PC McDonough were recognised as the Crime Fighting Duo, reflecting their outstanding partnership and achievements in law enforcement.

The police dog unit expressed their gratitude for Toro’s service and said he will be deeply missed by his handler, family, and colleagues.

Messages of sympathy and thanks have poured in on social media from members of the public and fellow officers alike.

Many described Toro as a “favourite PD” and “an amazing boy” who will be “forever missed.”

Others sent condolences to his handler and praised the bond they shared, calling Toro a “true hero” and wishing him peace over the Rainbow Bridge.

One message said, “Stand down PD Toro, amazing service and we will never forget you,” while another expressed, “Run free PD Toro. Thank you for your service. My condolences to your handler and everyone that knew and loved you.” Several comments highlighted the deep connection between Toro and his handler, PC McDonough, referring to them as inseparable partners and local heroes.

Many described Toro’s legacy as one of bravery, loyalty, and dedication, with some adding, “You will be missed so much by Chris and your family and all of us handlers,” and, “Heaven has a new angel—thank you, Toro, for being an amazing boy keeping us safe.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News