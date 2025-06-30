Government boosts UK steel with stronger import safeguards

UK steel producers will benefit from stronger trade safeguards starting 1 July, as the government moves to better protect domestic industry from sudden surges in cheap foreign imports.

Following a recommendation from the Trade Remedies Authority, the Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds confirmed the final decision to tighten existing steel safeguard measures.

The changes will cap import levels and set stricter country-specific limits to ensure UK steel producers are not undercut while maintaining a reliable supply.

The updated safeguards aim to balance open trade with the long-term viability of the steel sector, which remains critical to the UK economy and local communities.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “This Government is unapologetic in our support for the UK steel sector—it underpins Britain’s industrial strength, our national security, and our status as a global power. These measures back our producers and the thousands of families and communities who rely on steel production in the UK. We’ve taken decisive action to protect the UK market and level the playing field, and we’ll go further with our new Steel Strategy to build a stronger, more competitive future for British steel making central to our Plan for Change.”

The decision forms part of the UK Government’s broader trade strategy announced last week, aimed at protecting key industries and ensuring a fair and secure trading environment.

The current steel safeguard Tariff Rate Quota review assessed how to improve protections against unforeseen import surges while balancing security of supply.

The safeguard measure is set to end in June 2026 and cannot be extended. To prepare future trade measures, the government launched a Call for Evidence on 26 June to gather industry views for post-2026 arrangements.

The UK steel industry supports thousands of jobs across key manufacturing regions including Deeside and North East Wales, it plays a vital role in supply chains for construction, automotive, and defence sectors.

