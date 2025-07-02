Protesters gather outside Flintshire Council to oppose St David’s school closure

Protestors have picketed Flintshire County Council’s headquarters to try to stop the proposed closure of St David’s Catholic Primary School in Mold.

Prior to the meeting of full council on Tuesday 28 pupils, parents, grandparents and supporters of the St David’s School Action Group gathered with placards outside Ty Dewi Sant – the new home of Flintshire County Council.

They wanted to highlight to councillors their opposition to the proposed closure, which is part of a wider plan to close three catholic primary schools – St David’s, St Anthony’s in Saltney and St Mary;s on Flint plus St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School.

In their place Flintshire County Council and the Diocese of Wrexham are proposing to build a £55 million super school in Flint to cater for pupils aged 3-18.

Children chanted: “Save St David’s, hear our voice. We won’t let our school get shut. For our future, for our friends, save St David’s make it end.”

Among those who stopped to speak to protestors were Mold Cllr Chris Bithell, Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Andrew Parkhurst and True Independents Cllr David Mackie.

St David’s School Action group supporter Jim Quinton is a former governor of St Richard Gwyn and his children previously attended St David’s. He said that they wanted to ensure their voice was heard.

“There has been so much uncertainty around the consultation process,” he said. “We wanted to come here and show councillors first-hand how strongly this is opposed.

“There is no benefit to the community. Surplus spaces are reduced yes, but these surplus spaces will be needed when new housing developments are completed.

“We have asked serious questions about the funding of this proposal, which we do not feel have been answered and the council and diocese have been very quiet through all this.”

In the council meeting another supporter of St David’s School Action Group, former head of St Richard Gwyn Mark Philpot, said: “Under a freedom of information request the county council has responded that there is no capital funding to be provided by the diocese for this project.

“Further it was indicated that this capital commitment would be majority funded at an intervention rate of 85% by the Welsh Government Sustainable Communities for Learning programme. The remaining 15% would be funded by Flintshire County Council through prudential borrowing and land disposal receipts.

“What specific land is to be disposed of? To whom does the land belong? What are the potential receipts (value) of the land to be disposed of? Are Flintshire taxpayers ultimately responsible for the interest paid on Flintshire County Council’s prudential borrowing? Finally is this arrangement approved under financial audit and probity requirements?”

In response Cllr Mared Eastwood, Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure told the council chamber: “As this is an initial consultation process no decision has yet been made on the future of these sites and buildings.

“In relation to the use of prudential borrowing for the 15% contribution to the scheme, the council is satisfied that it is compliant with the prudential code for capital finance in local authorities.

“Welsh Government expects local authorities to work in partnership with voluntary aided schools in developing school projects and this consideration is particularly important in the development of the Sustainable Learning for Communities programme.

“Welsh Government’s guidance says local authorities may contribute to bids for capital projects, particularly where they contribute to local sufficiency, educational plans or strategic planning.

“Neither Audit Wales nor CIPFA (Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy) has relayed any concerns around the proposals.”

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter

