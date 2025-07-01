North Wales speed camera sites drop from 220 to nine since 20mph limit introduced

North Wales has seen a sharp reduction in enforceable GoSafe speed camera sites following the introduction of a default 20mph speed limit across Wales in September 2023.

At the latest North Wales Police and Crime Panel meeting, Superintendent Barrasford provided an update on the enforcement impact and road safety outcomes linked to the change.

Previously, GoSafe operated at 220 camera sites monitoring 30mph zones, but this number has fallen to just nine sites enforcing 20mph limits.

This reduction is partly due to the need for updated traffic orders and compliant signage, many of which have suffered vandalism.

“The short nature of some speed limit zones also created a problem,” Supt Barrasford said, explaining that enforcement requires a minimum 400-metre stretch, and some 20mph zones are too short for this.

The panel was reminded that Wales was the first UK nation to implement a default 20mph speed limit across urban areas, a world-first change.

Despite this, the policy met opposition, including a petition with over half a million signatures and some public protests with damage to speed limit signs.

Operation Ugain, launched in January 2024 and funded by the Welsh Government, involves police and fire services educating or fining drivers in 20mph zones.

Between January and April 2024, Ugain had 462 visits across North Wales, monitoring 130,000 vehicles.

Of these, 98% complied with the speed limit and 2,840 drivers were stopped.

Nearly all stopped drivers, 99.5%, engaged with a ten-minute road safety presentation, with only 14 drivers receiving a report for summons.

The threshold for stopping under Operation Ugain is 26mph, with vehicles travelling below this not being stopped.

Despite good compliance, some extreme speeding incidents were highlighted.

The highest recorded speed at a 20mph fixed camera site was 83mph in Mynydd Isa, leading to a six-month driving disqualification and significant fines.

Other cases include a 51mph reading from a mobile unit in Denbighshire, currently before the courts, and a 61mph reading from Community Speed Watch volunteers in Mold.

Collision data from 2024 shows positive safety trends.

Serious casualties decreased by 19% and slight injuries fell by 43% compared to the previous year.

Recent figures from September 2024 to April 2025 also indicated a 17.6% reduction in serious collisions and a 48.6% drop in slight injuries.

However, Supt Barrasford cautioned against drawing conclusions on fatal collisions, noting other factors can contribute to crashes.

Flintshire was highlighted for its high enforcement figures, attributed to a strong static camera network and recorded instances of significant speeding.

Cllr Gail Emery stressed the need for continued public awareness, especially for visitors unfamiliar with the new limit.

“The majority of people are thinking they’re abiding by the law,” she said, adding more work was needed to inform visitors crossing the border from England.

Despite some initial resistance, Supt Barrasford noted, “The vast majority of public that officers engage with are supportive of the scheme.”

He added that criminal damage to 20mph signs has decreased significantly, though some historic damage still hampers enforcement.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News