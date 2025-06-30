Airbus workers at Broughton balloted for strike over pay

More than 3,000 workers at Airbus sites in Broughton and Filton near Bristol are being balloted for industrial action over pay.

Members of Unite, the largest union in the UK defence and aerospace sector, began voting today, Monday 30 June, on whether to take strike action following what the union describes as a series of unacceptable pay offers.

The workers involved play a vital role in producing aircraft wings for Airbus’s major programmes, including the A320 family, A330, A350, and the A400M military transport aircraft. Should strike action go ahead, production at both sites could be halted, delaying the delivery of aircraft wings and affecting wider aircraft manufacturing schedules.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Airbus has posted billions in profit and continues to report record aircraft orders. Workers are still struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and this unacceptable pay offer is simply not good enough. Airbus needs to get back round the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept.”

In 2024, Airbus’s commercial aircraft division reported pre-tax profits exceeding €5 billion and maintained an order backlog of nearly 9,000 aircraft. Despite this, and a recent increase in shareholder dividends, the company has not made an acceptable pay offer to its workforce.

Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy added: “There is no justification for denying the workforce — whose skills and dedication drive Airbus’ success — a pay rise that reflects both the cost-of-living pressures and inflation. Workers are balloting for industrial action as a last resort, due to stalled negotiations. Unite remains fully committed to resolving this dispute through negotiation and stands ready to return to talks with Airbus to secure an agreement which is acceptable to both sides.”

In response, Sue Partridge, Airbus UK Country Manager, Commercial Aircraft said: “We have made a competitive and fair pay offer in 2025. Our revised one year offer to our blue collar employees (3.3% with a further 0.3% in January 2026) is in addition to the £2,644 success bonus payment employees received in April. This builds on the strong foundations of pay increases that total 20% in the last three years.”

“Our priority continues to be supporting our employees and ensuring the long-term success and stability of Airbus Commercial Aircraft in the UK. It remains business as usual across our operations”.

The ballot is scheduled to run until 24 July. If members vote in favour, strike action could begin in September, with specific dates yet to be confirmed.

