Over 1,400 potholes fixed on A494 Mold Bypass in just three days

Over 1,400 potholes have been fixed or prevented in just three days along a busy section of the A494 Mold Bypass, extending the road’s lifespan by up to a decade, Welsh Government officials say.

The busy route had suffered from years of wear due to heavy traffic and severe weather.

Using innovative resurfacing techniques, the scheme was completed swiftly, improving safety and reducing the risk of vehicle damage.

The project is part of a Wales-wide programme backed by an additional £25m fund and support through the Local Government Borrowing Initiative, aimed at repairing and strengthening over 700km of roads by March 2026.

Since 2021, the Welsh Government has invested £1 billion in fixing and improving roads across Wales, targeting the most urgent repairs including over 200,000 potholes and pavement improvements.

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, visited the Mold scheme and said:

“It has been great to see such high-quality work delivered so quickly on this important route for North Wales. Fixing our roads is a key priority for us and we’re delivering on our promise to rebuild and maintain the infrastructure that communities across Wales rely on every day.”

