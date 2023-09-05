Traffic queueing on A55 in Flintshire due to a vehicle fire
A lane on of the A55 in Flintshire is currently closed due to an earlier vehicle fire.
Traffic Wales has warned drivers of delays due to the incident between J31 Caerwys – J32 Holywell.
[Traffic camera shows queuing vehicles on the approach to Junction 31 eastbound]
A photograph shared on social media just before 12.45pm shows a vehicle well ablaze on the Eastbound side just past Junction 31.
**Update 13:24**#A55 Eastbound J31 Caerwys – Lane 2 now open.
Remains bust within the area. https://t.co/oOMNBvcLyj
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) September 5, 2023
According to traffic alert service Inrix: "One lane closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J31 (Caerwys). Road has re-opened with a lane one (of two) closure in place…"
