Posted: Tue 5th Sep 2023

Traffic queueing on A55 in Flintshire due to a vehicle fire

A lane on of the A55 in Flintshire is currently closed due to an earlier vehicle fire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Traffic Wales has warned drivers of delays due to the incident between J31 Caerwys – J32 Holywell. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Traffic camera shows queuing vehicles on the approach to Junction 31 eastbound]  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A photograph shared on social media just before 12.45pm shows a vehicle well ablaze on the Eastbound side just past Junction 31. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to traffic alert service Inrix: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J31 (Caerwys). Road has re-opened with a lane one (of two) closure in place…” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

