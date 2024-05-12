Carolyn Thomas MS hosts Biodiversity talks at Welsh Parliament

The Member of the Senedd for North Wales welcomed 24 organisations from across Wales to the Senedd for the first of what she hopes will be an annual event.

Carolyn Thomas MS hosted a Senedd Biodiversity event last week, bringing together organisations from across Wales to network and meet decision makers in the Welsh Parliament. The event was well attended by Members of the Senedd and the public.

1 in 6 species in the UK is at risk of extinction and the UK has lost 97% of its wildflower meadows. Today’s event aimed to highlight the nature crisis we face and the need for action to reverse the damage already done.

Newly appointed Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS also addressed the event, and laid out Welsh Government plans for tackling the nature crisis.

Speaking at the event Carolyn Thomas MS said: “The United Kingdom is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world and so events like these to promote the importance of protecting biodiversity are so important. Thank you too all the organisations attending for their dedication and commitment to protecting our natural habitats and wildlife.

“I’ve been working on a project called It’s for Them, with local authorities and other organisations regarding managing grass verges and amenity grass for nature. We all have a role to play in promoting biodiversity and you can do so by planting pollinators in your garden, joining initiatives through the Wildlife Trust or contacting your local council.”

Organisations who attended include Badger Trust, Botanic Gardens of Wales, Botanical, Buglife Cymru, Society of Britain and Ireland, Butterfly Conservation, Campaign for National Parks, Museum Wales, The Woodland Trust, LERC, Hedgehog Helpline, National Trust, National Peatland Action Programme, Plantlife Cymru, RSPB, Soil Association Cymru, Local Nature Partnerships, Wildlife Trust, Wildlife Trust North Wales, WWF, Marine Conservation Trust, Its for Them and Plant Health in Wales.