Theatr Clwyd’s magical production Constellations opens this weekend

This weekend, Mold’s Theatr Clwyd is set to captivate audiences with the opening of “Constellations”, a multi-award-winning play by Nick Payne.

Nick Payne’s multi-award-winning international mega-hit, Constellations (10 May-25 May), opens this weekend. The show will be reimagined for modern Wales by Theatr Clwyd’s Associate Director, Daniel Lloyd.

A beekeeper and a physicist meet at a barbecue. She thinks of quantum mechanics, string theory, and multiverses. He thinks of his bees, honey, and ecology. Time and death are against them. Could they ever fall in love?

Constellations will be presented in two sister productions – one in the original English and the other presented for the very first time in the Welsh language, translated by Gwawr Loader under the title Cytserau (7-8 June). Both shows will be performed by the same cast, comprising Gwenllian Higginson and Aled Pugh.

Other events taking place this month include the family musical Jack! (11 May). Taking place at Café Isa, Jack! features traditional stories, original songs, and storytelling. With many opportunities to join in, plus brilliant live music, families will be singing along before you can say “Fee Fie Fo Fum!”

Comedy Club returns this May (15 May) with a hilarious lineup including Matt Richardson (Never Mind the Buzzcocks), Adam Staunton, Molly McGuinness (Joe Lycett’s support) and Danny McLoughlin.

Sage Todz and Morgan Elwy (20 May) visit the venue this month. Sage Todz is an award-winning North Walian rapper who rose to fame after a video clip of him performing Round â Rownd (Round & Round) went viral, attracting the attention of thousands across the world. His R&B musician’s catalogue runs from hard-hitting drill tracks to smooth trap soul-inspired R&B. Sage Todz has since represented Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, and his latest songs Rownd â Rownd, O Hyd, Lost & Found, Aurum Noir, and GSB have gained around 400,000 streams on Spotify. Morgan Elwy is a musician and composer from the Vale of Clwyd, known for his catchy tunes and memorable lyrics. Now a household name across Wales, his bilingual set of reggae, pop, and rock songs is sure to fill the soul with a breath of fresh air.

The event is in association with Focus Wales.

And finally, award-winning violinist Charlotte Spruit (21 May) performs. Charlotte Spruit is a passionate chamber musician and soloist, having performed at prominent locations such as the Concertgebouw, Wigmore Hall, and the Elbphilharmonie. In 2022, Charlotte won the first prize as well as the audience prize and the Genuin Classics prize at the Leipzig International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition. The programme includes JS BACH: Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin in G Minor, BWV 1001, and Partita No. 2 for Solo Violin in D Minor, BWV 1004.

For more information or to book any of the shows at Theatr Clwyd, visit www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling the Theatr Clwyd box office on 01352 344101.

