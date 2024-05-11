Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 11th May 2024

Flintshire students gain new life experiences on magical overseas trip

Almost eighty high school students have returned to school buzzing after a trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris.

 

For many of the Flint High School year 8, 9, and sixth form students it was their first time abroad.  As well as taking in the amazing sights, sounds and pure wonder of Disneyland, the exciting trip presented a host of new life experiences from using Euros to staying away from home.

 

Travelling by coach, the group stayed for three nights at the Explorers Hotel.  As part of celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary, the students got to see extra special fireworks displays and other exciting surprises, and enjoyed a day touring the Disney Studios.

The school has run this popular trip for many years, and this was the second time post Covid.  After receiving such a huge response to the 50 places initially on offer this year, the school decided to put on a second coach.

 

Sam Harbour, associate headteacher, was responsible for organising the trips.  She said: “We couldn’t believe how much demand there was for the trip this year so it was fantastic that we could secure an extra coach and take so many more students.

 

“It’s great to see the popularity of trips returning after the Covid years, and to be able to give students these invaluable life experiences outside of school.  We had an excellent group of students on the trip, they all had a brilliant time; their behaviour was a credit to the school, themselves, and their families.

 

“We look forward to a repeat of this hugely successful trip next year.”    

