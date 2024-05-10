Flintshire barn could be transformed into craft beer microbrewery

Plans have been put forward which could see a barn located in a rural area of Flintshire converted into a microbrewery.

The application to Flintshire Council would result in the transformation of a stone building in Cilcain, near Mold.

If approved, the facility on Ffordd Trelan would be used to produce craft beer to be sold at a local and regional level.

The proposals have been submitted by a small company called McNally’s Brewery.

In a statement lodged with the local authority, the firm’s owner said the plans would help to support the area’s economy.

He said: “I am submitting this planning statement to outline my proposals and address potential issues related to the establishment of a microbrewery in our side barn.

“The side barn will be used to accommodate brewing equipment, fermentation tanks, and storage.

“I will ensure that the design complements the existing character of the barn and adheres to any historical preservation guidelines in the area. The barn will not have any major alterations to the building structure.

“High-quality brewing equipment will be freestanding, have no permanent fixture and will be used facilitate the production of a variety of craft beers.”

He added: “The microbrewery will operate within reasonable hours, primarily during the day, to minimize disturbances to the neighbourhood.

“I believe that the establishment of a microbrewery in our side barn will contribute positively to the local economy, provide a unique destination for residents and visitors, and promote sustainable business practices.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter