Posted: Fri 10th May 2024

Police launch investigation after man’s body discovered at an industrial unit in Ewloe

Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at an industrial site in Ewloe.

The body was found earlier today, with police called to the scene shortly after 11.30am.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “Officers are currently in attendance to a unit on an industrial site in Ewloe following the discovery of a man’s body.

“The incident was reported to us shortly after 11.30am today (Friday, May 10th).

“The circumstances of the death are currently being investigated.

“Further updates will be provided in due course.”

 

