Makaton music video to debut at Connah’s Quay Cobras match today

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and inclusivity, the Connah’s Quay Cobras ice hockey team has partnered with the CC4LD charity to welcome individuals with learning disabilities and autism to the world of sports.

The collaboration has led to the creation of a Makaton-signed music video that will premiere today, Saturday, May 11, during the Cobras’ match at Deeside.

The initiative was spearheaded by Cath Thornton, a player for the Cobras and CEO of CC4LD, who envisioned an inclusive event that goes beyond just watching a game.

Emma Dutton, coach of the Cobras, explained that the idea was to make the event special for CC4LD members.

They planned to feature the CC4LD Sign and Sing Choir and have a charity nominee hand out the MVP awards, creating a memorable experience for everyone involved.

The song selected for the Makaton music video is “Sweet Child of Mine,” a choice influenced by its energetic rock vibes and suitability for Makaton signing.

The arrangement was performed at a gentler tempo by Leanne Davies, the communications officer for CC4LD, making it accessible for all participants to learn and perform.

The Cobras and CC4LD members engaged in a collaborative effort to learn the song.

Non Lederle, Makaton tutor for CC4LD, highlighted that the choir members were integral to the song choice and preparation process.

To accommodate the learning process, video clips were created for practice, ensuring that everyone could participate confidently.

Emma Dutton facilitated the Cobras’ involvement by producing tutorial videos, emphasising the team’s enthusiasm and commitment to the project.

The event today aims to challenge and reduce the stigma often associated with disabilities.

Scott Dutton, manager of the Cobras, remarked on the positive impact the project has had on both the team and the community, “It’s been an amazing experience watching the song and day come together. All of the team are really interested in learning new things, and the song choice went down really well.”

Looking ahead, there are plans for more collaborative events, including a charity match for the British Heart Foundation.

The success of this project has spurred interest within the team for further inclusive initiatives, with players expressing eagerness to participate in similar activities in the future.

Cath Thornton expressed pride in bringing together her two communities, showcasing the enriching qualities that CC4LD members bring to any group. “Both of the teams have taken the puck and skated with it, producing a really lovely project,” she said.