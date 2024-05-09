Families of two young Flintshire women killed by dangerous driver pay tribute

The families of two young women from Flintshire who both died following a fatal road traffic collision in 2021 have paid tribute to them after the sentencing of the defendant.

Ellie Crossley from Holywell and Rebecca Doughty from Connah’s Quay, were involved in a collision on the A5117 in Dunkirk at around 9.30pm on Thursday 25 November 2021.

The 20-year-olds were on their way to Cheshire Oaks when Benjamin Lewis, who was heading towards them in his BMW, lost control of his vehicle and collided with them.

Lewis had been driving at speeds of up to 93mph in a 60mph zone.

Ellie and Rebecca were sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Lewis was charged in connection to the incident and subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of death by dangerous driving.

The 31-year-old of West Vale, Neston, appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 8 May where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ellie and Rebecca’s families are understandably devastated and have said:

“The 25th of November 2021 is the day that our lives and world changed forever after receiving the worst imaginable news that our loving daughters Ellie & Becca were killed instantly in a head on collision.

“Ellie and Becca had been best friends since primary school and were inseparable and had their whole lives ahead of them.

“They were two of the most caring, funny, and thoughtful young women who brought so much brightness and love to our world.

“In their short lives our daughters created so many special memories with their families and friends, and we will continue to treasure those memories each and every single day.

“To our beautiful Angels…you are deeply missed by your loving families, and everyone else whose lives you touched with your warmth and kindness.”

In addition to his sentence, Lewis was also banned from driving for four years once he is released from prison.