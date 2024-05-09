Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 9th May 2024

Greenfield: Join the fun at ‘Live at the Valley’ – a jam-packed day of music, crafts, and entertainment for all!

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

On Saturday, June 1st, Greenfield Valley Heritage Park will come alive with the annual ‘Live at the Valley’ festival, promising an unforgettable day for families and music lovers alike.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the park, this event has become a cherished tradition in the community.

From 1 PM until late, festival-goers can enjoy a diverse lineup of musicians and bands, including local favourites and emerging artists such as Wax Lyrical, Mavmac, Wilbur Milton, Megan Lee, The Old Scrotes, The Everafters, Nastee Chapel, and Finnlay K. Whether you’re into soulful melodies or upbeat tunes, there’s something to satisfy every musical palate.

Culinary Delights: Indulge in a diverse array of mouthwatering offerings from a variety of food vendors. There’ll be no shortage of delicious options to satisfy every craving, savoury and sweet.

Refreshing Beverages: Quench your thirst with a selection of ice-cold beverages, including draft beer, and soft drinks. Cheers to the good times with friends and family as you toast to the spirit of ‘Live at the Valley’.

Family-friendly activities will be plentiful, ensuring that the little ones have just as much fun as the adults.

Enjoy face painting, interactive arts and crafts, and a variety of games designed to entertain and engage children of all ages.

Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Greenfield Valley Trust, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “We’re thrilled to announce the date of this year’s ‘Live at the Valley’ event. It has become a tradition for families and friends to come here together to enjoy the sounds, the food, and the drink, in the fantastic setting of our historic site. Everyone loves it, and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Rain or shine, ‘Live at the Valley’ is set to offer a day of enchantment and fun.

Be sure to come prepared for all weather conditions and ready to make lasting memories.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Greenfield Valley’s website or follow them on social media for the latest updates.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • First Minister in Mumbai in bid to secure Tata Steel jobs
  • Welsh Government’s North East Wales National Park plan may drive up local housing costs
  • Multi-agency recovery plan now in place following Mold chemical factory fire

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    First Minister in Mumbai in bid to secure Tata Steel jobs

    News

    Welsh Government’s North East Wales National Park plan may drive up local housing costs

    News

    Multi-agency recovery plan now in place following Mold chemical factory fire

    News

    Final day of Chester’s May Festival preview and tips: £170,000 Chester Cup the highlight on day three

    News

    New builders’ merchant planned for Hawarden Industrial Estate

    News

    Families of two young Flintshire women killed by dangerous driver pay tribute

    News

    England to simplify waste collections with single bin for recyclables

    News

    TSB: Councillors launch petition to save Flint’s last bank amid fears of a ‘banking desert’

    News

    Delyn MS encourages local organisations to make most of new Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn