Greenfield: Join the fun at ‘Live at the Valley’ – a jam-packed day of music, crafts, and entertainment for all!

On Saturday, June 1st, Greenfield Valley Heritage Park will come alive with the annual ‘Live at the Valley’ festival, promising an unforgettable day for families and music lovers alike.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the park, this event has become a cherished tradition in the community.

From 1 PM until late, festival-goers can enjoy a diverse lineup of musicians and bands, including local favourites and emerging artists such as Wax Lyrical, Mavmac, Wilbur Milton, Megan Lee, The Old Scrotes, The Everafters, Nastee Chapel, and Finnlay K. Whether you’re into soulful melodies or upbeat tunes, there’s something to satisfy every musical palate.

Culinary Delights: Indulge in a diverse array of mouthwatering offerings from a variety of food vendors. There’ll be no shortage of delicious options to satisfy every craving, savoury and sweet.

Refreshing Beverages: Quench your thirst with a selection of ice-cold beverages, including draft beer, and soft drinks. Cheers to the good times with friends and family as you toast to the spirit of ‘Live at the Valley’.

Family-friendly activities will be plentiful, ensuring that the little ones have just as much fun as the adults.

Enjoy face painting, interactive arts and crafts, and a variety of games designed to entertain and engage children of all ages.

Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Greenfield Valley Trust, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “We’re thrilled to announce the date of this year’s ‘Live at the Valley’ event. It has become a tradition for families and friends to come here together to enjoy the sounds, the food, and the drink, in the fantastic setting of our historic site. Everyone loves it, and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Rain or shine, ‘Live at the Valley’ is set to offer a day of enchantment and fun.

Be sure to come prepared for all weather conditions and ready to make lasting memories.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Greenfield Valley’s website or follow them on social media for the latest updates.