TSB: Councillors launch petition to save Flint’s last bank amid fears of a ‘banking desert’

Councillors on Flint Town Council have reacted with anger and disappointment over TSB’s decision to close down the last remaining bank in the town. They are demanding Flint not be turned into a “banking desert” and will be collecting signatures for a petition to save banking in the town. On Wednesday, TSB announced it wanted to streamline operations by shutting down 36 branches across the UK. A TSB spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally, and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.” “We remain committed to a national branch network and, through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch, and other face-to-face services, TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.” The Trelawny Square branch is one of nine which will close in May 2025, TSB will close 27 branches this September. The closure will mean that the nearest branch for Flint residents is Wrexham. A journey which is 1 hour 10-minute roundtrip by train or 2-hour 30-minute roundtrip by bus. Mayor of Flint, Cllr. Ben Goldsborough, said: “Flint has one bank left and the decision by TSB to close their branch is a slap in the face for residents who have been loyal to them for years. Our town will become a banking desert.” “Hitting those who don’t use online banking the hardest and ensuring that local businesses have to work even harder to bring people into our wonderful town. TSB have got this badly wrong and must make sure we have a banking hub for residents.”

Leader of Flint Town Council, Cllr. Michelle Perfect, said: “As someone who has banked with the TSB in Flint for over 30 years this news has come as a massive shock to me, as I’m sure it will have done to the many Flint residents who bank there.”

“To find out on social media is unacceptable. Our town now has no bank on its high street: this is another massive blow to our town. I hope residents will join us in signing this petition to ask for the return of banking services that we so desperately need.”

“I do wish to thank the Post Office Counters who have helped bridge the gap after the loss of all other banking services in the town for the exceptional service they deliver.”

Deputy Mayor of Flint, Cllr. Mel Buckley, said “As someone who doesn’t drive the thought of going to Wrexham for banking isn’t as simple as TSB say it is.”

“It’s not just the time needed to wait for a train or a bus, but the cost people will face in getting access to their own cash. TSB’s decision is wrong and must be reversed.”

Flint Town Councillors have started a petition for residents to sign.

It is hoped that if enough people sign the petition the town can show how much having access to a bank means to everyone.

Councillors will be on Flint Retail Park this weekend, Saturday 11 May between 11am – 2pm collecting signatures. If people wish to sign the petition they can do so electronically be visiting: https://chng.it/gPvKJqL4SY