The First Minister leads tributes to Queen during extraordinary session of the Senedd on Sunday

Listen to this article

The First Minister lead tributes to Her Majesty The Queen in the Senedd on Sunday – the first ever Welsh Parliament to pay tribute following the death of the Head of State.

The Llywydd (Presiding Officer) paid tribute to The Queen as she opened an extraordinary session of the Senedd.

The Rt Hon. Elin Jones MS said: “We gather here today to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II – a head of state for over 70 years.”

“Elizabeth II took office 47 Years before this Senedd was created.”

“Today, it falls to us to be the members of the first ever Welsh Parliament to pay tribute following the death of the head of state.”

“As in all Parliaments our views represent the diversity of views of the people we serve.”

“Our opinions differ on very many aspects of Welsh life.”

“Our views will differ on the institution of monarchy itself, but our views will differ little on the way Elizabeth ll executed her role over her lifetime of public service, how her wisdom and dedication to office was valued and how we mourn her sad loss and hold her family in our thoughts.”

“Elizabeth ll looked for what united people rather than what created division. We too can seek that unity today in our condolence.”

Members talked about The Queen’s lifelong service to duty, and what she meant to the people of Wales.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We send our sincerest sympathies to the new King and his family.”

“Our thoughts are with the new Prince and Princess of Wales.”

“We wish them every success in this new chapter in their lives of service.”

“In Welsh, there is a proverb: colli tad, colli cyngor; colli mam, colli angor—to lose a father is to lose advice; to lose a mother is to lose an anchor.”

“We wish them strength to grieve in their loss, and we send them and their family our best wishes for the future.”

“In June, we spoke in this Chamber of the stresses of a life lived so unrelentingly in the public gaze, every moment captured, every remark dissected, every smile or frown a story. Now that story comes to an end; the life that gave rise to it stilled in the peace which that final sleep will bring to us all.”

“Now that story comes to an end. The life that gave rise to it stilled in the peace that that final sleep will bring to us all.”

A Motion of Condolence agreed by MSs on Sunday will be read to His Majesty The King when he and Her Majesty The Queen Consort visit the Senedd on Friday.

The Royal Party will also meet with Members of the Senedd and Members of the Welsh Youth Parliament.

The motion states:

“That this Senedd expresses its deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen and offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other Members of the Royal Family.”

“We recognise Her Majesty’s enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people.”

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, to Travel to Wales Soon

Earlier on Sunday the First Minister His spoke to Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

HRH thanked the First Minister for his fitting tribute, on behalf of the people of Wales, to Her Majesty The Queen.

Prince William expressed his and The Princess of Wales’ honour in being asked by His Majesty The King to serve the Welsh people. “They will do so with humility and great respect.” Kensingron Palace said.

A statement issued by Kensington Palace following the Prince’s conversation with Mr Drakeford said:

“The Prince acknowledged his and the Princess’s “deep affection for Wales”, having made their first family home in Anglesey including during the earliest months of Prince George’s life.”

“The Prince and Princess will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales”

“They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them.”

“The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales’ proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise.”

“They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past.”

The Prince and Princess, “look forward to travelling to Wales very soon, and to meeting the First Minister and other leaders at the earliest opportunity.” The statement added.

Read Next