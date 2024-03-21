Shotton business revitalised through new town centre grant scheme

Flintshire’s town centres are benefitting from much-welcomed investment following a £150,000 funding injection from the Welsh Government.

Flintshire Council’s Regeneration Team unveiled the ‘Town Centre Property Investment Grant’ scheme in April 2023, sparking interest among local business owners.

Eligible businesses have been quick to apply for grants of up to £50,000, covering as much as 70% of the costs associated with property improvement works.

One notable success story is the transformation of 82 Chester Road West in Shotton.

Acquired in 2020 by brothers Stephen and Paul Makinson, the former domestic appliance repair workshop was in dire need of an overhaul, both internally and externally.

The property now boasts a more efficient central heating system, improved insulation, and modern doors and windows, enhancing both its energy efficiency and aesthetic appeal.

The renovations extended beyond mere cosmetic changes.

A significant structural modification was the relocation of an integral staircase to the building’s rear, facilitating access to the residence above and thereby creating a larger, more versatile commercial space on the ground floor.

This adjustment also enabled the flat above to become a self-contained rental unit with its own external entrance, adding value to the property.

Councillor David Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, emphasized the importance of such investments: “It is very important that town centres in Flintshire benefit from funding for projects like this one in Shotton. Every building on our high streets is important, and investment in town centre properties can help to increase footfall, make our towns nicer places to visit, and encourage further investment which will deliver benefits to our local economy.”

The property’s transformation also included the renovation of a derelict garage at the rear, offering potential for additional storage or rental space.

The completion of these works has not only revitalised the building but is also expected to boost footfall within Shotton Town Centre, illustrating the broader impact of such projects on local communities.

The project’s success has been warmly received by the Makinson brothers, with Stephen expressing satisfaction with the outcome and gratitude for the Welsh Government’s financial support.

He said: “I’m really pleased with how the project has turned out. With the help of a grant from Welsh Government to contribute towards the costs of the project, we have managed to significantly improve the building.”

Looking ahead, similar funding opportunities will be available for 2024-2025, signalling ongoing support for the regeneration of town centre properties across Flintshire.

For more information on the Town Centre Property Investment Grant scheme, local business owners and residents are encouraged to get in touch with the Council’s Regeneration Team.