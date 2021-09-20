Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 20th Sep 2021

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

A55 Westbound Offslip to B5123 Junction 32a

22 September — 23 September

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 09:00hrs

Works location: A55, Junction 32 – Westbound Offslip

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD5012122915417180

A55 Westbound Offslip to Little Chef Roundabout

22 September — 23 September

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Autumnal maintenance and retention. Works will start at 19:30hrs until 09:00hrs. Un numbered junction Burger King diversion continue on A55 to 32b Eastbound to Junction 33 diversion via county network

Works location: A55 Westbound Off-slip to Little Chef Roundabout (between Junction 33 and Junction 32a), Halkyn

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD50121225134135567

A55 Westbound Onslip From Little Chef Roundabout

22 September — 23 September

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Autumnal maintenance and retention. Works will start at 19:30hrs until 09:00hrs. Un numbered junction Burger King diversion via county network to Junction 33 return A55 in a westerly direction

Works location: A55 Westbound On-slip from Little Chef Roundabout (between Junction 33 and Junction 32a), Halkyn

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD50121225133743234

Pentre Road Junction to A55t

22 September — 23 September

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Autumnal maintenance and retention. Works will start at 19:30hrs until 09:00hrs. Junction 32b Westbound off-slip diversion continue to Junction 32a Holywell off-slip return A55 via county network

Works location: A55 Junction 32b Westbound Off-slip, Halkyn

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD50121225134731954

Pentre Road Junction to A55t

22 September — 23 September

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Autumnal maintenance and retention. Works will start at 19:30hrs until 09:00hrs. Junction 32b Westbound on-slip diversion via County Road to Junction 32a

Works location: A55 Junction 32b Westbound On-slip, Halkyn

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD5012122513455675

A55 Eastbound Junction 32a to Little Chef

22 September — 23 September

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 09:00hrs

Works location: A55, Between Junction 32 and Junction 33 – Eastbound Carriageway

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD5012122915152592

A55 Wb Northop to Little Chef

22 September — 23 September

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 09:00hrs

Works location: A55, Between Junction 33 and Junction 32 – Westbound Carriageway

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD501212291525499

Asda Access Road Off Aston Road

21 September — 30 September

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: MAINS BREECH JOINTBAY IN GRASS VERGE — 60M TRACK IN GRASS VERGE — 9M TRACK IN CARRAIGEWAY—86M TRACK IN FOOTPATH

Works location: NEAR TO FLILING STATION

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY0022100850892

Factory Road

21 September — 21 September

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: DESILT OFD SEWER LINE FOLLOWING CUSTOMER REPORTED ISSUES OF BLOCKAGES AND FLOODING DUE TO STONE AND SILT BUILD UP IN THE DRAIN.

Works location: FACTORY ROAD NEAR THE JUNCTION OF PRINCE WILLIAM AVENUE AND UNADOPTED ROAD

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595611921

Bagillt – High Street

21 September — 24 September

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: LAYING NEW GAS SERVICE 7M PUBLIC

Works location: O/S 1 IN C/W

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253004000171648

Pantasaph – Monastery Road

21 September — 21 September

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: DESILT OF SEWER LINE NEEDED FOLLOWING CUSTOMER REPORTED BLOCKAGES AND FLOODING. (AB BOARDS TO BE USED ON POST OFFICE LANE)

Works location: MONASTERY ROAD NEAR THE JUNCTION OF POST OFFICE LANE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595665850/02

Drury – Mount Pleasant Road

22 September — 22 September

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: EXCAVATION IN VERGE

Works location: OPPOSITE ROSEDENE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY300DGDRURYL

Wepre Lane

22 September — 24 September

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Renew Stop Tap

Works location: O/S 95, WEPRE LANE, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595676571/1

Shotton – Allans Close

22 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: LAYING NEW GAS SERVICE 1M PUBLIC 6M PRIVATE

Works location: O/S 1 IN FOOTPATH

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253004000171681

Bodlondeb

21 September — 23 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Maintenance dig required to expose a buried joint and provide service maybe new cable or duct to property. Also try to attempt to install a BT/Openreach chamber with frame and cover on joint.

Works location: 3 BODLONDEB FLINT CLWYD CH6 5PY

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005OP1W00000WCPP8L9M01

Cae Hir

21 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd

Works location: 4 CAE HIR MOLD FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595483600

Coed Bach

22 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Locate Stop Tap By Excavation

Works location: 7 COED BACH, FLINT , FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595662962

Higher Kinnerton – Deans Way

22 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Excavation of a joint bay for electrical maintenance works

Works location: outside 15

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY114CCT-918765

Higher Kinnerton – Eccleston Road

 

22 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE

Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 31

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: ZU0070000/000041044586

Ewloe – Jefferson Road

22 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: Renew Fire Hydr – Rechargeable

Works location: 21 JEFFERSON ROAD, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595679470

Saltney Ferry – Mainwaring Drive

21 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: CHESTER SOUTH 743916 – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new 1 BT Openreach Pole or to Replace Existing BT Openreach Pole in Footway to facilitate overhead spine cabling works.

Works location: OUTSIDE 39/41 on MAINWARING DRIVE .

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC411MCWBHV3L7K005

Broughton – Somerford Road

22 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE

Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 71

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyf



