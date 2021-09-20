Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
A55 Westbound Offslip to B5123 Junction 32a
22 September — 23 September
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 09:00hrs
Works location: A55, Junction 32 – Westbound Offslip
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5012122915417180
A55 Westbound Offslip to Little Chef Roundabout
22 September — 23 September
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Autumnal maintenance and retention. Works will start at 19:30hrs until 09:00hrs. Un numbered junction Burger King diversion continue on A55 to 32b Eastbound to Junction 33 diversion via county network
Works location: A55 Westbound Off-slip to Little Chef Roundabout (between Junction 33 and Junction 32a), Halkyn
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50121225134135567
A55 Westbound Onslip From Little Chef Roundabout
22 September — 23 September
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Autumnal maintenance and retention. Works will start at 19:30hrs until 09:00hrs. Un numbered junction Burger King diversion via county network to Junction 33 return A55 in a westerly direction
Works location: A55 Westbound On-slip from Little Chef Roundabout (between Junction 33 and Junction 32a), Halkyn
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50121225133743234
Pentre Road Junction to A55t
22 September — 23 September
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Autumnal maintenance and retention. Works will start at 19:30hrs until 09:00hrs. Junction 32b Westbound off-slip diversion continue to Junction 32a Holywell off-slip return A55 via county network
Works location: A55 Junction 32b Westbound Off-slip, Halkyn
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50121225134731954
Pentre Road Junction to A55t
22 September — 23 September
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Autumnal maintenance and retention. Works will start at 19:30hrs until 09:00hrs. Junction 32b Westbound on-slip diversion via County Road to Junction 32a
Works location: A55 Junction 32b Westbound On-slip, Halkyn
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5012122513455675
A55 Eastbound Junction 32a to Little Chef
22 September — 23 September
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 09:00hrs
Works location: A55, Between Junction 32 and Junction 33 – Eastbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5012122915152592
A55 Wb Northop to Little Chef
22 September — 23 September
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 09:00hrs
Works location: A55, Between Junction 33 and Junction 32 – Westbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501212291525499
Asda Access Road Off Aston Road
21 September — 30 September
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: MAINS BREECH JOINTBAY IN GRASS VERGE — 60M TRACK IN GRASS VERGE — 9M TRACK IN CARRAIGEWAY—86M TRACK IN FOOTPATH
Works location: NEAR TO FLILING STATION
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0022100850892
Factory Road
21 September — 21 September
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: DESILT OFD SEWER LINE FOLLOWING CUSTOMER REPORTED ISSUES OF BLOCKAGES AND FLOODING DUE TO STONE AND SILT BUILD UP IN THE DRAIN.
Works location: FACTORY ROAD NEAR THE JUNCTION OF PRINCE WILLIAM AVENUE AND UNADOPTED ROAD
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595611921
Bagillt – High Street
21 September — 24 September
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: LAYING NEW GAS SERVICE 7M PUBLIC
Works location: O/S 1 IN C/W
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000171648
Pantasaph – Monastery Road
21 September — 21 September
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: DESILT OF SEWER LINE NEEDED FOLLOWING CUSTOMER REPORTED BLOCKAGES AND FLOODING. (AB BOARDS TO BE USED ON POST OFFICE LANE)
Works location: MONASTERY ROAD NEAR THE JUNCTION OF POST OFFICE LANE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595665850/02
Drury – Mount Pleasant Road
22 September — 22 September
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: EXCAVATION IN VERGE
Works location: OPPOSITE ROSEDENE
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY300DGDRURYL
Wepre Lane
22 September — 24 September
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Renew Stop Tap
Works location: O/S 95, WEPRE LANE, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595676571/1
Shotton – Allans Close
22 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: LAYING NEW GAS SERVICE 1M PUBLIC 6M PRIVATE
Works location: O/S 1 IN FOOTPATH
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000171681
Bodlondeb
21 September — 23 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Maintenance dig required to expose a buried joint and provide service maybe new cable or duct to property. Also try to attempt to install a BT/Openreach chamber with frame and cover on joint.
Works location: 3 BODLONDEB FLINT CLWYD CH6 5PY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cae Hir
21 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd
Works location: 4 CAE HIR MOLD FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595483600
Coed Bach
22 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Locate Stop Tap By Excavation
Works location: 7 COED BACH, FLINT , FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595662962
Higher Kinnerton – Deans Way
22 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Excavation of a joint bay for electrical maintenance works
Works location: outside 15
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY114CCT-918765
Higher Kinnerton – Eccleston Road
22 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 31
Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0070000/
Ewloe – Jefferson Road
22 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: Renew Fire Hydr – Rechargeable
Works location: 21 JEFFERSON ROAD, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595679470
Saltney Ferry – Mainwaring Drive
21 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: CHESTER SOUTH 743916 – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new 1 BT Openreach Pole or to Replace Existing BT Openreach Pole in Footway to facilitate overhead spine cabling works.
Works location: OUTSIDE 39/41 on MAINWARING DRIVE .
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC411MCWBHV3L7K005
Broughton – Somerford Road
22 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 71
Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyf
