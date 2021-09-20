Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

22 September — 23 September

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 09:00hrs

Works location: A55, Junction 32 – Westbound Offslip

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD5012122915417180