Posted: Tue 10th Aug 2021

Updated: Tue 10th Aug

Police appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage after Motorcross bike stolen in Queensferry

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage after a motocross bike was stolen from the Queensferry area.

The theft took place on Saturday evening, 8 August, between the hours of 11.30pm and 11.50pm.

Police said the dirt bike was spotted being ridden in Queensferry.

A police spokesperson said the rider was seen on CCTV “riding down Glynne Street and then heading towards the bypass near the large Asda roundabout via the public footpath near Belverdere Close, Queensferry.”

Information and CCTV footage can be passed to North Wales Police, contact them direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 and quote number Z116073

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



