Plans for Tim Hortons in Broughton to open 24/7 approved despite boy racer concerns

A fast food chain’s plan for its branch on Broughton Shopping Park to operate 24 hours a day has been approved despite concerns about boy racers.

Canadian firm Tim Hortons, well-known for its coffee and doughnuts, opened its first restaurant in North Wales at the Flintshire retail park in December last year.

The drive-thru outlet is based in the former Carphone Warehouse store and previously had permission to open from 6am until 11pm every day of the week.

Councillors met yesterday (Thursday, June 30) to discuss proposals to change its premises licence to allow food and drink to be served to customers through the night.

The application was given the green light at a meeting of Flintshire Council’s licensing sub-committee.

It came after a representative for the company said it would help it to compete with a nearby McDonald’s restaurant on the retail park, which already has 24/7 opening hours.

However, one resident said it would add to existing problems with boy racers in the area, as well as lorry drivers parking outside people’s homes.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, Alessander Boffey said: “Residents have issues with vehicles beeping their horns at one or two o’clock in the morning, which happened last night and on Saturday night.

“I understand that it isn’t in the control of Tim Hortons, but it’s still an issue that we want to raise.

“Also, there’s the issue of vehicles parked on the kerb outside the development.

“Residents have raised concerns about boy racers in the area, the speeds they’re doing and the noise when they pull out of the junction by Tim Hortons.”

North Wales Police and the local authority did not raise any issues with the application ahead of the meeting, with few reports of crime in the area.

The company previously moved to ease concerns about alcohol being sold at the restaurant by making it clear that none would be available.

Tim Hortons regional manager Matt Williams also said only the restaurant’s drive-thru would be open between the hours of midnight and 6am.

He added the firm was happy to work with residents to address any problems which occur.

He said: “We want to get the brand going in the UK and to be known as the next McDonald’s over the next five or ten years.

“We want to give an alternative to the local community, and we’re in a niche market having what I’d describe as a Costa Coffee, Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s all rolled into one.

“I can get our marketing team to create posters and leaflets informing people to be mindful of the local community and houses.

“With regards to boy racers, that’s probably something that’s been there for years and is a little bit out of our control, but we can certainly help the police and community in trying to resolve any issues.”

After considering the application, Flintshire’s licensing chair said members had decided to approve the changes.

Cllr Rosetta Dolphin said they felt there was “no clear evidence” to connect the problems highlighted by neighbours with Tim Hortons.

She said the low level of crime in the area and presence of similar businesses nearby had also been observed.

Permission was granted subject to the company ensuring CCTV cameras are in operation at all times and notices are put up asking customers to leave quietly.

