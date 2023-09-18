Petition to remove new 20mph speed limit in Wales gains over 64,000 signatures

A petition calling on the Welsh government to remove the new 20mph speed limit has received more than 64,000 signatures.

On Sunday (17 September) Wales became the first in the UK to introduce a default 20mph speed limit on most residential roads, transitioning from the current 30mph.

Research shows the 20mph default speed limit could save £92m a year by reducing the number of deaths and injuries

Exemptions from the law have been left to local authorities, with 14 put forward by Flintshire Council

Across the county borough around 350 signs have needed replacement and 100 signs have been removed.

Locally there has been a mixed response to the new speed limit, with some feeling passionately against the change and others saying they're not too fussed.

The law has been one of the most controversial put forward by the Welsh government, despite featuring as a key policy in the Welsh Labour manifesto at the 2021 Senedd election.

The manifesto made 12 'promises to Wales', with number number 9 promising to "Make 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas and ban pavement parking wherever possible."

A petition launched calling on the Welsh government to remove the 20mph has gained traction over the last few days, with more than 64,000 showing their support at the time of writing.

Data shows over 3,000 people have signed the petition using an Alyn and Deeside based postcode and 2,300 using a postcode in Delyn.

15,500 using a north Wales postcode have also given their backing to the campaign.

The Welsh government's petitions committee will discuss any petition over 250 signatures, whilst those with over 10,000 signatures will be considered for debate.

Commenting on the news that a Senedd petition, calling for the Welsh Government to rescind and remove the 20mph law, is fast approaching 50,000 signatures, Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar, MS said: "The new blanket 20mph speed limit has been in place for just one day and already people have had enough of it.

"For more than 45,000 people to sign a petition within 24 hours shows the extent of public outrage towards Labour's madcap policy.

"This highlights that there has been little to no consultation with the general public, the Labour Government have clearly avoided all public scrutiny in a bid to get their socialist agenda pushed through.

"Labour and Plaid Cymru have refused to listen to public opinion and are continuing to wage their anti-worker, anti-road and anti-motorist agenda. With this ludicrous policy forced on the people of Wales, Labour can still U-turn on this disastrous rollout and deliver what Wales wants by scrapping blanket 20mph zones across Wales."

