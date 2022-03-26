Parkgate marsh fire probe – Police continue to appeal for witnesses and information

Detectives investigating a large fire on marshland in Neston are continuing to appeal for information from members of the public.

Fire crews and six engines from Cheshire and Merseyside fire tackled the blaze on marshland after being called out at about 6.20pm last Saturday evening.

Smoke and flames from the blaze could clearly be seen from the Flintshire side of the River Dee.

Police launched an investigation on Sunday conducting house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

Officers are still keen to speak to witnesses who were in the area at the time.

It is believed a woman was walking her black dog shortly before the fire took place and spoke to a group of teenagers.

Read more about the impact of the fire on the nature reserve here: https://community.rspb.org.uk/placestovisit/deeestuary/b/deeestuary-blog/posts/neston-reedbed-fire

A man and a woman were also in Parkgate and are believed to have spoken to a group of teenagers and taken photographs.

Officers want to hear from them as they continue to investigate the fire which is being treated as arson.

A number of enquiries are ongoing including conducting house-to-house and reviewing CCTV footage.

The public are being asked to check their CCTV footage prior to the fire taking place in particular residents living in the Manorial Road, Manorial Road South, Moorside Lane and Parkgate Road areas as well as the surrounding cul-de-sacs and to contact police if it could assist with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Green, of Ellesmere Port local policing unit, said: “The investigation is still ongoing and we’re continuing to appeal for information and CCTV footage.

“I am particularly keen to speak to three members of the public who were in the area at the time and encourage them to come forward as they may have information which could help with our investigation.

“I know a lot of people took videos and photographs of the fire and I would ask people who did to submit it through to us as it could also assist with our enquiries.”

Three teenage boys, two aged 13 and one aged 14, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have since been released on conditional bail.

The marshland supports an array of breeding birds including bearded tits, Cetti’s warblers and marsh harriers.

The RSPB has said it will be a “year or two at the earliest” before the area will be able to support breeding birds again.

They have appealed to people to stick to paths and keep dogs under close control as wildlife around the estuary look to find alternative nesting sites.

If you have information, CCTV or dash cam footage please contact Cheshire Constabulary online or contact 101 quoting IML 1226437.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Main image: RSPB Burton Marsh