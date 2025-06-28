Deeside based Iceland expands lucky dip food waste scheme with Olio app

Deeside headquartered Iceland Foods is expanding its trial of Olio’s Lucky Dip scheme, offering customers discounted mystery bundles of surplus or short-dated food through the Olio app.

The scheme allows shoppers to reserve a Lucky Dip bag containing at least eight reduced-to-clear items for just £2, a discount of around 75% off usual prices.

Customers collect and pay for their bundles in-store after reserving via the app.

Currently active in 14 Iceland stores, the initiative aims to reduce food waste while making food more affordable for local communities.

One Olio user said: “I think this is a brilliant idea… I got home and had just under £20 worth of food that can last a few days.” Another added: “We picked up the Lucky Dip bag… it was fantastic value for money, and we’d do it again.”

Store colleagues manage Lucky Dip bag reservations using the same system that handles Olio surplus food donations, ensuring good food reaches local tables rather than going to waste.

This expanded trial follows a successful pilot across seven stores last October, showing a commitment to scaling innovative food waste solutions.

Iceland estimates its partnership with Olio has saved 7 million meals from going to waste, equivalent to removing 45 million car miles from roads and saving 2.2 billion litres of water.

Stuart Lendrum, Iceland Foods Director of Product, Process and Sustainability, said: “As a part of our ‘Doing It Right’ philosophy, we’re committed to reducing food waste while supporting our customers and communities. The expansion of our partnership with Olio through the Lucky Dip scheme is a great example of how we can combine innovation and sustainability to make a real difference, ensuring good food is never wasted.”

Saasha Celestial-One, Olio’s COO and co-founder, said: “Working with Iceland on Lucky Dip bags has been a wonderful addition to our already highly impactful partnership. We’ve loved developing another way for retailers to fight food waste through Olio, streamlining discounting and surplus redistribution into one simple system, and taking the operational burden off store colleagues.”

Across the UK, 33,928 Olio volunteers have rescued surplus food from 1,013 stores, sharing over 9.5 million food items with communities and saving more than 4.5 million kilograms of food from waste.

