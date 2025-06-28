New drop-in service launched for debt advice in Flintshire

Citizens Advice Flintshire has launched a new drop-in service to provide specialist debt advice for local residents. The sessions are designed to help anyone concerned about their financial situation, with no appointment necessary.

The drop-in service runs every Tuesday from 10 am to 3 pm at Citizens Advice, Cable Street, Connah’s Quay.

Debt manager Lisa Powell said the service was introduced in response to demand for face-to-face advice. She said: “We decided to offer this new service in response to demand for specialist debt advice where people prefer to speak with someone face to face rather than over the telephone or via our digital channels. It’s crucial that anyone facing the stress and anxiety that debt can bring is able to reach out to us in as many ways as possible and as quickly as possible. The drop-in service means another avenue is opened for people in need of urgent support.”

The Citizens Advice debt advisers offer support in a variety of areas including managing immediate debts, exploring repayment options, conducting benefit entitlement checks, planning debt strategies, and helping clients understand their debt documents.

