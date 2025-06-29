Uk Government launches healthy food standard to tackle obesity epidemic

The UK government and food retailers have launched a ‘world-first’ partnership to make the ‘healthy choice the easy choice’, aiming to reduce obesity and ease pressure on the NHS as part of the upcoming 10 Year Health Plan.

Under the new healthy food standard, large food businesses including supermarkets will be required to make the average shopping basket healthier.

Businesses can choose how to meet the standard — whether by reformulating products, changing store layouts, offering discounts on healthy options, or adapting loyalty schemes.

Public health experts say cutting just 50 calories a day from diets could lift 340,000 children and 2 million adults out of obesity.

If those who are overweight reduced intake by 216 calories daily, the equivalent of a single bottle of fizzy drink, obesity could be halved.

Obesity rates in the UK have doubled since the 1990s and are linked to diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

With the UK holding the third highest adult obesity rate in Europe, it costs the NHS £11.4 billion annually.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Obesity has doubled since the 1990s and costs our NHS £11 billion a year, triple the budget for ambulance services. Unless we curb the rising tide of cost and demand, the NHS risks becoming unsustainable. The good news is that it only takes a small change to make a big difference. If everyone who is overweight reduced their calorie intake by around 200 calories a day – the equivalent of a bottle of fizzy drink – obesity would be halved.”

The policy will require large food businesses to report on their healthy food sales, setting a transparent standard for accountability.

The government will then set targets to increase healthier sales across communities, working with the Food Strategy Advisory Board on implementation sequencing.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “Britain has some of the best farmers, growers, food manufacturers and retailers in the world. It is vital for the nation that the food industry delivers healthy food, that is available, affordable and appealing.”

Supermarket leaders welcomed the initiative. Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said: “We believe mandatory reporting is key to more evidence-led policy and better-targeted health interventions. We look forward to working with the Government on the Healthy Food Standard.” Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts described the announcement as “an important and positive step” needing a level playing field to have lasting impact.

NHS England Director for Public Health Sarah Price highlighted the benefits of easier access to nutritious foods, helping reduce risks from obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Consumer groups also supported the move, with Which? reporting 60% of shoppers back government health targets for supermarkets.

The British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK praised the standard as crucial to supporting heart health and reducing cancer risk linked to obesity.

Katharine Jenner of the Obesity Health Alliance said the policy “rightly identifies the root cause of obesity-related ill health: a food system that makes healthy eating difficult.” Henry Dimbleby, author of the National Food Strategy, added: “Mandatory reporting creates a level playing field, rewards businesses already acting, and gives us a clear picture of what’s really being sold.”

This partnership between government and industry forms a key part of the Plan for Change, shifting the NHS focus from treatment to prevention.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

