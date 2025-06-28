Welsh Labour leader warns next Senedd election will be ‘moment of reckoning’

The Welsh Labour conference begins in Llandudno today, Saturday 28 June, with key speeches from the Prime Minister, First Minister, and Secretary of State for Wales.

Welsh Labour leader Eluned Morgan is expected to describe the upcoming Senedd election as a crucial moment. She will say the election “won’t be a routine affair” but a “moment of reckoning” amid rising political challenges from Reform and Plaid Cymru.

Morgan will say: “This is not a moment to look away. This is the moment to look forward – a moment of maximum opportunity and, yes, also of serious threat. It’s time to stand up. It’s time to get involved.”

Highlighting the collaboration between the Labour governments in Cardiff and Westminster, she will add: “Now, for the first time in a generation, we have two Labour governments… working together, pulling in the same direction.”

Morgan will criticise the Reform party’s approach to the NHS, warning they aim to “dismantle it” and replace it with a privatised, profit-driven system.

She will say: “They point to problems. We are the party of answers – not the party of excuses. Not the party of fear. But make no mistake – they are a threat. To your NHS. To your rights. To our Welsh way of life.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens will announce a new £11 million Economic Growth and Investment Fund targeting businesses in Port Talbot and the surrounding area. The fund aims to support companies providing skilled, well-paid jobs suited to the local workforce.

The fund comprises £6.78 million from the UK Labour Government and £5 million from Tata Steel UK, intended to complement Welsh Government and Neath Port Talbot Council efforts to boost the local economy.

Stevens is expected to say: “Look at what we have achieved together as two Labour governments investing in Wales’ future.”

She will stress that the fund shows Labour’s commitment to the steel industry and criticise the opposition parties Plaid Cymru and Reform as “divisive nationalists” with no viable plans for the NHS.

On the fund, Stevens will say: “This new fund is a powerful example of what can be achieved when Labour governments, trade unions and business work together to deliver for communities.”

She will add: “The Tories abandoned our steelworkers. Reform want to cancel the Electric Arc Furnace, throw away 5,000 jobs, and send people back down the mines.”

Stevens concluded: “We said we would back the steelworkers of Port Talbot, their families and businesses dependent on Tata Steel and we have delivered on that promise.”

The conference schedule includes the Prime Minister addressing delegates at 10.05am, Jo Stevens at 10.30am, and the First Minister at 2.10pm.

