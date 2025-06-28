Fraudsters steal £3.5 million using fake QR codes in the last year

Fraudsters stole nearly £3.5 million in the past year by using fake QR codes, according to Action Fraud.

The police warning highlights a rise in ‘quishing’ — a form of phishing that uses fraudulent QR codes to trick people into giving away personal and financial information.

Between April 2024 and April 2025, 784 reports of quishing were made to Action Fraud. Criminals often place fake QR code stickers over legitimate codes, especially in car parks, to steal payment or account information.

Claire Webb, Acting Director of Action Fraud, said QR codes are now common for payments and account verification but warned: “Cyber criminals are increasingly using quishing as a way to trick the public out of their personal and financial information.”

She urged people to “stop and check before scanning QR codes,” especially those found in public spaces or in suspicious emails and texts. If unsure, people should contact the organisation directly rather than scanning a questionable code.

Quishing scams have also appeared on online shopping platforms and have impersonated government agencies like HMRC, targeting victims with fake codes designed to capture sensitive details.

To protect yourself, Action Fraud advises scanning QR codes only in trusted places such as pubs and restaurants. People should be wary of codes in open spaces like car parks or stations, where stickers may be used to cover real QR codes.

Anyone receiving QR codes by email should exercise caution, as these are often used in quishing attacks. Using the phone’s built-in QR scanner rather than third-party apps is also recommended.

Suspicious emails can be reported by forwarding them to [email protected].

More advice on protecting yourself from fraud can be found at https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, contact Police Scotland on 101.

