Boys from the Blackstuff and more at Theatr Clwyd in July

Theatr Clwyd in Mold and William Aston Hall in Wrexham have announced a full programme of theatre, comedy, dance and music for July.

At Theatr Clwyd, the month begins with James Graham’s adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s BAFTA-winning TV series Boys from the Blackstuff (1-5 July), directed by the theatre’s artistic director Kate Wasserberg.

The production, which has appeared at the National Theatre and West End, explores themes of family and friendship.

Comedy fans can attend the July Comedy Club (7 July), featuring Seann Walsh, Dan Nightingale, Adam Staunton and Hayley Ellis.

Ballet Cymru returns on 8 July with Giselle, a fresh take on the tragic, romantic ballet about a young Welsh girl.

On 12 July, Daniel Lloyd a Mr Pinc mark 20 years since their album Goleuadau Llundain, with performances and a pre-show talk featuring Phylip Harries and Caitlin Drake discussing their careers.

The Girl On The Train (15-19 July), starring Laura Whitmore, brings the gripping mystery from page to stage.

Welsh of the West End (23 July) offers a night of stunning vocals from stars of Les Misérables and Wicked.

Family audiences can enjoy King Arthur (24-26 July), a comedy retelling of the Arthurian legends, and An Evening with Lemn Sissay (27 July), featuring poetry and conversation.

At William Aston Hall, the July dance programme includes Footsteps Dance (1-2 July), Shirley School of Dancing (4-5 July), and Elsberdance’s Summer Spectaculars (7-10 July).

Rhythm of the Dance (26 July) presents world-class live music and dance, while Milkshake! Live on Holiday (27 July) offers a family-friendly singing and dancing show starring popular Milkshake! characters.

For more details or to book, visit www.theatrclwyd.com or williamastonwrexham.com.

