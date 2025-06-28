Chester Racecourse: preview and tips for Saturday’s seven-race card on the Flat

The latest meeting of the Flat season at Chester Racecourse with a seven-race offering for punters heading to the track on Saturday.

The action gets underway at 2.00pm with a class four maiden stakes before coming to a close at 5.20pm as a field of seven tackle the mile and a quarter handicap.

Read below for a full rundown of the Chester card on Saturday courtesy of Racing tv, who offer the latest horse racing free bets offers.

The card kicks off with a six-runner contest in class four over the six furlong trip (2.00) and Angel Of Anfield looks the way to go in the opener, a good second of ten at Windsor 35 days ago and well-clear of the field so is very much of interest once again for trainer Tom Clover. The Roger Varian-trained Wechaad could give him the most to think about, sixth on debut 32 days ago but it was a run that showed promise.

Race two of the afternoon is another six-runner contest, this time in class three with a maiden stakes for three-year-old’s and upwards (2.30). Mister Winston has progressed with each start to date for trainer Andrew Balding, which culminated in two seconds in his last two starts so is definitely of interest to go one better this time around. Circios is arguably a better prospect for Ralph Beckett, a huge $625,000 purchase as a yearling and was an eyecatching second on debut at Doncaster on debut but greenness on just a second racecourse start here could cost her.

Flaming Rib has run in better contests than race three on the Chester card (3.05) including the listed Queensferry Stakes in 2024 at this track and while on a fair losing run, the Hugo Palmer-trained runner should have too much class for the field in the class three handicap on Saturday.

Race four of the afternoon at Chester (3.35) sees a field of nine head to post for the mile and a half class five handicap. Arcturus Flame has form figures of 221 in his last three starts so has the form of the field here and is tough to oppose for trainer Daryll Holland. The Charlie Hohsnton-trained Ghaiyya was a winner last time out at Thirsk and is up 5lb in the weights for that success so rates the chief threat here.

Cosi Bello looks a very smart type for the Charlie Fellowes with two wins from two starts to kick off his career and is hard to go against in race five of the Chester card (4.10) which is another class three handicap though recent Lingfield winner Gallant could have a big say in proceedings, while the penultimate race of the afternoon (4.45) can head the way of Marbuzet for trainer Tim Easterby, unlucky not to follow up a victory when second at Catterick 47 days ago and can gain compensation here only up 1lb in the weights and bag a second win in four starts.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 5.20 as a field of seven take on the mile and a quarter class three handicap. Preference in the finale heads the way of Liberate for trainer James Horton, who showed much-improved form when landing a Goodwood contest impressively last month and that form has subsequently been franked as well, so looks like one to keep on the right side of going forward.

Chester selections – Saturday (via Sporting Life)

2.00 – Angel Of Anfield

2.30 – Mister Winston

3.05 – Flaming Rib

3.35 – Arcturus Flame

4.10 – Cosi Bello

4.45 – Marbuzet

5.20 – Liberate

