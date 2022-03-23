Satellite images show full extent of Parkgate marsh fire that ravaged RSPB reedbeds

Satellite images captured before and after a huge blaze on marshland near Parkgate show the full extent of damage caused to important reedbeds looked after by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Fire crews and six engines from Cheshire and Merseyside fire and rescue services tackled the blaze on marshland after being called out at about 6.20pm on Saturday evening.

Smoke and flames from the blaze could clearly be seen from the Flintshire side of the River Dee.

Police launched an investigation on Sunday conducting house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

Three teenagers were arrested on Monday on suspicion of arson, they have since been released on bail.

Inspector Paul Fegan, of Ellesmere Port local policing unit, said: “The scale of the fire has understandably shocked and upset our local community and residents can expect to see officers patrolling the area to provide reassurance.”

The blaze was driven by moderate winds and destroyed around 10 hectares of reedbed and saltmarsh vegetation on a site of special scientific interest.

The images above were taken by the EU Copernicus Mission Sentinel-2 observation satellites, John Murray, Visiting Professor at the Geographic Data Science Lab at University of Liverpool extracted the shots and kindly provided us with copies.

The marshland supports an array of breeding birds including bearded tits, Cetti’s warblers and marsh harriers.

The RSPB has said it will be a “year or two at the earliest” before the area will be able to support breeding birds again.

They have appealed to people to stick to paths and keep dogs under close control as wildlife around the estuary look to find alternative nesting sites.

A spokesperson for RSPN Burton Mere said: “Our reserve team has now assessed the damage caused by Saturday night’s tragic fire at Neston reedbed near Parkgate.”

“About 10 hectares of the marsh was burnt in the fire, including all the reedbed vegetation and some areas of saltmarsh vegetation.”

“While we’re hopeful the root systems have survived, and that the reeds will grow back over the coming years, there is no chance of wildlife successfully nesting in those areas in the coming months.”

The spokesperson said: “It will be a year or two at the earliest before this area can once again support breeding birds like bearded tits, Cetti’s warblers and marsh harriers.”

“Please help us to give wildlife alternative nesting space on the rest of the estuary by sticking to paths and keeping dogs on short leads and under close control.”

“We’d again like to thank the emergency services for their work helping to tackle and investigate the fire, and the local community for the incredible support our team has received in person and on social media.”

“We’re also asking that anyone with information that could help with the police investigation contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 1226437, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”